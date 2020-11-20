Report: Israel preparing for resumption of US-Iran talks

Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s entrance into the White House in January, the IDF and the Mossad are preparing for a possible resumption of negotiations between the United States and Iran, Channel 13 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, both organizations have drawn up plans on how to work together with the Americans in order to achieve an improved nuclear agreement, though it will probably take some time before Biden is free to deal with the Iranian issue.

