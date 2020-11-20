PA: US is recognizing Israel's annexation of illegal settlements

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign minister” Riyad al-Malki on Friday blasted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement that products manufactured in towns in Judea and Samaria will be labelled as “made in Israel”.

In a statement quoted by the PA’s Wafa news agency, Malki said the announcement represents a de facto US recognition of Israel’s “annexation of the illegal settlements to its sovereignty.”

