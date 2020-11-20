Report: Iran instructing allies not to provoke Trump

Iran has instructed its allies across the Middle East to be on high alert and avoid provoking tensions with the US that could give the outgoing Trump administration cause to launch attacks in Trump’s final weeks in office, Iraqi officials said on Friday, according to The Associated Press.

The request was delivered by a senior Iranian general to allies in Baghdad this week, according to the report.

