Georgia certifies Biden victory in the state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday certified President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

"Numbers don't lie. As Secretary of State, I believe that the numbers that we are presented today are correct," he said during a news conference, according to CNN.

