Pfizer asks US for emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer said on Friday it is asking US regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring limited first shots as early as next month, The Associated Press reports.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said that protection plus a good safety record means the vaccine should qualify for emergency use authorization.

