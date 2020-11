3:57 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 4, 5781 , 20/11/20 Kislev 4, 5781 , 20/11/20 Israel signs agreement to receive millions of vaccines from UK The Ministry of Heatlh has signed a memo of understanding with the British company AstraZeneca and Oxford University that will provide millions of vaccines to Israel. Click here for full story ► ◄ Last Briefs