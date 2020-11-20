Likud reacts to poll showing sharp decline in support: 'Fake polls'

The Likud party has reacted to a poll showing a sharp decline in support among voters with the following message:

"It's impossible to believe fake polls whose attitude is 'anyone but Bibi' during a week in which Israel receives a high world economic ranking, the prime minister brings millions of vaccines to Israel, hosts the foreign minister of Bahrain, and welcomes the US Secretary of State in an historic visit during which the secretary labels BDS an anti-Semitic movement."