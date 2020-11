3:15 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Rivilin meeting Bahraini FM Israel's President Reuven Rivlin is currently hosting a meeting with the FM of Bahrain; the first meeting of an Israeli diplomat with the representative of the Gulf nation. ► ◄ Last Briefs