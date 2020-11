2:57 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Pompeo lands in Israel ahead of historic Samaria visit Read more Secretary of State arrives in Israel for meeting with Netanyahu and Bahraini Foreign Minister, and historic visit to Israeli town in Samaria ► ◄ Last Briefs