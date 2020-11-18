|
News BriefsKislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20
Edelstein to ask cabinet to up number in shops and shopping centers
After Health Ministry re-examination, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein intends to bring to a vote in the coronavirus cabinet a resolution to increase the number of people allowed in street shops and shopping centers.
Under the proposal, one buyer will be allowed to enter for every 7 square meters, not to exceed ten customers. This means that stores with a size of 70 square meters or more will be able to accommodate up to 10 customers at a time.
