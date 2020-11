2:15 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Foreign Minister Ashkenazi will visit Bahrain in December Foreign Minister Ashkenazi is expected to visit Bahrain on December 4. Ashkenazi will be the first Israeli minister to visit the country. ► ◄ Last Briefs