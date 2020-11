1:14 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Protest near work site in Jerusalem, 3 arrested Demonstrators tried to enter a work site in the area of the Mount Zion Hotel in Jerusalem and interfere with work at the site. Police forces prevented them from entering and arrested three suspects for disturbing public order. ► ◄ Last Briefs