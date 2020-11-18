|
12:58 PM
News BriefsKislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20
Smotrich: Big news for Binyamin residents
Former Transport Minister MK Betzalel Smotrich congratulated the promotion of his initiative to upgrade the Adam-Hizma road north of Jerusalem.
"The residents of Binyamin are suffering from heavy traffic on the Adam-Hizma road. As Transport Minister, I initiated a move to widen the road to two-lanes and assigned the task to the Moriah company. This morning this move took a significant step when the plan took effect in the Supreme Planning Council. Now we need to budget and execute."
