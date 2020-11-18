|
Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20
DM: 'Israel won't tolerate violation of its sovereignty on any front'
Defense Minister Benny Gantz responded to the air strike in Syria: "Last night, the IDF initiated an air strike against Iranian Quds Force and Syrian military targets, in response to the explosives laid on Israeli territory along the border with Syria.
"I, once again, remind our enemies: Israel will not tolerate any violation of its sovereignty on any front. The Syrian regime is accountable for what happens on its territory or out of its territory."
