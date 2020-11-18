|
Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20
195 police officers to be added to police stations across country
The police said that as part of an organizational intensification and streamlining program aimed at strengthening police stations and field systems, as of today, 195 police officers will be added to police stations throughout the country, including 50 traffic patrol police, 40 investigators, and 105 patrol officers.
In addition, forensic laboratories will be reinforced with an additional 20 officers for the purpose of improving the service and the response provided to the field units.
