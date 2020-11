12:10 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 'It would be a mistake for Biden to rejoin Iran nuclear deal' Read more Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer urges Biden not to have US rejoin 2015 Iran nuclear deal, calling such a move a 'mistake'. ► ◄ Last Briefs