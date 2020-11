11:36 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Border Police officer indicted for assault in Mea Shearim Read more Indictment notes lack of provocation, adds that not a single officer came to man's aid as he lay sprawled on the ground. ► ◄ Last Briefs