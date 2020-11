11:30 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Yad LaBanim: Bereavement must be removed from political discourse Yad LaBanim Chairman Eli Ben Shem commented on the demonstration in front of Tom Farkash's family home in Caesarea and said, "Bereavement should be removed from the political discourse. Statements on both sides of the political fence defame the fallen and harm bereaved families in Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs