11:26 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 President Rivlin condemns demonstration in Caesarea: 'Not our way' President Reuven Rivlin condemned the demonstration near a family home in Caesarea, "What happened in front of the Farkash family home is not a protest. This is not our way. And no ifs, ands, or buts. Just say out loud: It's not our way and we won't be silent, 'because silence is a morass'." ► ◄ Last Briefs