Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20

MK Haimovich: 'PM should apologize and condemn'

Interior and Environmental Protection Committee Chairwoman Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich called on Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to condemn derogatory calls shouted at a bereaved family.

"I received a video in which Netanyahu supporters shouted insults at a bereaved family in Caesarea. Even now, when I talk about it, I shudder. They mention the disaster in a humiliating way. The Prime Minister should apologize and condemn the incident, for tearing apart society, while we should call for brotherhood, compassion, and reciprocal compassion. I call on the Prime Minister to condemn the case immediately," said Haimovich.