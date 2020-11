11:04 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 The most expensive cities in the world: Paris, Hong Kong, Zurich Read more Survey also compares costs of around 140 products, with alcohol & tobacco jumping in price during the COVID era. ► ◄ Last Briefs