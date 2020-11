10:27 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 16-year-old detained for questioning after caught driving shuttle A 16-year-old male was detained for questioning after he was caught driving a shuttle vehicle in the southern area near Highway 31. The vehicle had 12 children aged 5-7. ► ◄ Last Briefs