Minister Troper: Sad and evil that there are those who cross the line

Culture and Sports Minister Hili Troper responded to a video in which derogatory remarks were shouted in front of the Farkash family in Caesarea.

"I want to condemn the choice of protesters to protest in front of the Farkash family home and the harsh things said there. It is sad and evil that there are those who cross the line and choose to yell in the street in front of a bereaved family. I send a hug and reinforcement to the family."