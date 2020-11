10:17 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 The "Uncle Irvings" among us Read more It's the same group-think mentality that undermines us, supported the Russian Revolution, Communists, the early Adolph Hitler. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs