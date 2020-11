10:10 AM Reported News Briefs Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20 Beit Shemesh resident arrested on suspicion of sex offenses on minors Police arrested a 26-year-old male resident of Beit Shemesh for questioning, after an undercover investigation revealed that he was operating a petting zoo in his home, to which he invited minors where he allegedly committed sexual offenses. ► ◄ Last Briefs