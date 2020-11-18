MK Shelah: 'Words hurled at bereaved family are shocking, outrageous'

Yesh Atid-Telem MK Ofer Shelah reacted to the Likud demonstration last night outside the family home of Tom Farkash.

'The demonstration of the Bibists in front of the Farkash family home in Caesarea, and the words they hurled at the bereaved family, are shocking and outrageous. In the eyes of Netanyahu's gangs, they are above all, even above those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the State. And the police? Probably busy stopping plastic submarines."