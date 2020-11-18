Blue and White MK Tehila Friedman responded to the video of the Likud demonstration in Caesarea, in which derogatory cries are heard against the Farkash family who lost their son.

"I guess these protesters probably hold themselves patriots and lovers of the State. They are not. Anyone who can talk like that to a whole family doesn't love Israel. He doesn't act for its benefit. He's just full of hatred. It only destroys us."