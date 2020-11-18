Forecast: Rising temperatures, high winds in north, central mountains

Today will be clear to partly cloudy. In the coastal plain and in the lowlands, temperatures will increase and they will be normal for the season. By noon in the northern and central mountains, strong easterly winds will continue to blow. Tonight, in the northern and central mountains, strong easterly winds will blow.

Tomorrow will be clear to partly cloudy. During the morning, strong easterly winds will blow in the northern mountains. Temperatures will be normal for the season. At night in the northern and central coastal plain it will begin to rain locally accompanied by thunderstorms.