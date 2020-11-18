Maj. Gen. Yadlin: Palestinians are short of cash

Maj. Gen. Amos Yadlin referred in a Reshet Bet interview to the return of security coordination with the Palestinians. "They are in a broken trough and see an opportunity in the change of government. They also lack the cash - the tax money that Israel collects for them."

On the attack on Syria, Yadlin said: "For a long time the Iranians have been trying to produce a front against Israel in the southern Golan Heights. Suleimani's plan stands at 5-7% execution. Israel has not attacked for two months and now the message is that despite the change in U.S. government Israel will continue to operate."