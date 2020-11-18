Israel prepares 'list of amendments' to Biden for Iran agreement

The political system is in the process of formulating Israeli expectations of an amended nuclear agreement between Iran and the superpowers, if negotiations are indeed opened between the parties. This, according to the newspaper Israel Hayom.

At this stage, Israel refuses to say exactly what Israel's demands will be, but the general statement is "reaching an agreement without holes." It is estimated that Israel will demand a significant extension of the expiration dates of the agreement, halting the missile program, and preventing Iran's ability to procure materials essential to the nuclear fission process. Israel is also expected to demand that the agreement include an Iranian commitment to cease its aggression and support for terror acts.