News BriefsKislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20
IDF: Iran's terror knows no border
Following the exposure of explosive devices in the Golan Heights near the Syrian border, the IDF posted the following message and photo online:
Israel and Iran don't share a border. In fact, Tehran is 1,000 miles from Jerusalem. So why did an Iranian-led Syrian squad plant this IED on the Israel-Syria border? Because Iran's terror knows no border. Luckily, we're here to stop them.
IEDs near the Syrian border
Illustration: IDF
