7:23 AM
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20

IDF: Iran's terror knows no border

Following the exposure of explosive devices in the Golan Heights near the Syrian border, the IDF posted the following message and photo online:

Israel and Iran don't share a border. In fact, Tehran is 1,000 miles from Jerusalem. So why did an Iranian-led Syrian squad plant this IED on the Israel-Syria border? Because Iran's terror knows no border. Luckily, we're here to stop them.

IEDs near the Syrian border
Illustration: IDF
Last Briefs