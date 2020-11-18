Hamas MP: Jewish visits to Temple Mount are 'terrorism'

Salem Salameh, a Palestinian MP who represents Hamas, on Tuesday condemned what he described as the escalation of "settler break-ins" to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, calling them a "dangerous Zionist aggression and escalation that harms every Muslim, Arab and Palestinian."

"The break-ins of the occupation and its settlers show that we are moving towards a division of (use of) the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and that these break-ins are being carried out under the auspices of the occupation police, and are an abominable Zionist terrorist act aimed at violating our rights," Salameh said.