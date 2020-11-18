Iranian FM: If Biden lifts sanctions, we'll fulfill nuclear deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday that Iran would fully implement its 2015 nuclear deal if US President-elect Joe Biden lifts sanctions on Tehran.

“If Mr. Biden is willing to fulfill US commitments, we too can immediately return to our full commitments in the accord... and negotiations are possible within the framework of the P5 + 1 (six world powers in the accord),” Zarif said in an interview on local media, as quoted by Reuters.