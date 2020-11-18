|
6:15 AM
Reported
News BriefsKislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20
UK Labour leader: Another painful day for the Jewish community
British Labour leader Keir Starmer on Tuesday responded to the reinstatement of former party leader Jeremy Corbyn, saying on Twitter it was "another painful day for the Jewish community and those Labour members who have fought so hard to tackle anti-Semitism".
"I will not allow a focus on one individual to prevent us from doing the vital work of tackling anti-Semitism," he added.
