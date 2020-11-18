|
News BriefsKislev 2, 5781 , 18/11/20
IDF confirms attack on military targets in Syria
IDF fighter jets attacked military targets in Syria belonging to the Iranian Quds Force and the Syrian army overnight Tuesday. The attack damaged warehouses, headquarters and military complexes as well as surface-to-air missile batteries.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack was carried out in response to the placement of explosives near the border fence with Syria in Israeli territory, by a Syrian squad operating under Iranian guidance.
