9:53 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20 Kislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20 Biden will continue targeted killings of terrorists Read more Yoram Schweitzer, head of INSS Program on Terrorism and Low Intensity Conflict, discusses the killing of al-Qaeda's #2 in Tehran. ► ◄ Last Briefs