7:46 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20 Kislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20 Tel Aviv's legendary outdoor market, Shuk HaCarmel, still closed Amidst a protest of business owners from Tel Aviv's legendary outdoor market, Shuk HaCarmel, which remains closed, restaurant owner Lily Ben-Shalom spoke with 103 Radio FM. "There is no vision. Every second, we hear about another weird government decisio. People no longer have anything to eat. They have taken away our self-respect," Ben-Shalom said.