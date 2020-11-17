Biden stresses commitment to Israel in phone call with Netanyahu

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke by phone this evening with president-elect Joe Biden. During the call, Biden stressed his deep commitment to the State of Israel and its security.

The prime minister said that the special connection between Israel and the United States is at the foundation of Israel's security and political stature.

The two agreed to meet in the near future in order to discuss matters of common interest while re-emphasizing the need to continue to strengthen the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel.