6:22 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20 Kislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20 The evacuation of Israelis was led by Foreign Ministry officials Nine Israelis have been rescued from a war torn region of Ethiopia. The rescue was coordinated by Israel's Foreign Ministry in cooperation with the Ethiopian government, the local army, the UN, and international aid organizations in the area. Click here for more ► ◄ Last Briefs