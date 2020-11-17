Encampment set up overnight on site of evacuated Samarian community

An overnight encampment of twenty families and some 100 people was set up on the site of Sa-Nur, one of the four communities in Samaria that was evacuated and bulldozed in 2005 at the time of Israel's disengagement from Gaza. Four Knesset members visited the encampment today.

"It cannot be illegal for Jews to live in the Land of Israel," said Amit Halevi (Likud), one of the visiting MK's.