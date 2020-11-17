IDF Chief of Staff prays at Machpelah Cave in Hebron

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi prayed today at the Machpelah Cave in Hebron. He read a chapter from the Book of Psalms and received a blessing from the rabbi on site.

The rabbi's visit to the Cave came against the backdrop of the cancelation of the annual Shabbat visit to Hebron by thousands of Israelis, coinciding with the Torah portion discussing the purchase of the Machpelah Cave by Abraham.

Due to the coronavirus, the annual commemorating visit to Hebron by was canceled this year.