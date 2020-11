4:43 PM Reported News Briefs Kislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20 Kislev 1, 5781 , 17/11/20 'Fool's errand': Israeli physician responds to viral face mask video Read more 'No great science shows masks prevent spread or infection. In many countries, masks were worn religiously and COVID spikes happened anyway.' ► ◄ Last Briefs