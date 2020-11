9:09 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 FBI: Anti-Semitic hate crimes rose 14% in 2019 Read more 953 anti-Jewish hate crimes recorded in 2019, up from 835 in 2018. Jews are the target of 62% of all religion-based hate crimes. ► ◄ Last Briefs