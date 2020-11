8:56 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Bennett insists: Israel needs new gov't Despite the recent deals with pharma companies to supply Israel with CV-19 vaccines, Yamina head Naftali Bennett continues insisting the current government has failed in its treatment of the crisis and needs to be dissolved. ► ◄ Last Briefs