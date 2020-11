8:41 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Philadelphia imposes new COVID-19 restrictions Public health officials in Philadelphia announced a row of coronavirus restrictions to battle wide-spread violations of health directives. The renewed directives will see the city forbade indoor parties and restaurant dining, gyms will be temporarily shut, and museums and libraries will be closed for the near future. ► ◄ Last Briefs