7:07 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 US ambassador to Israel praises Moderna US ambassador to Israel David Friedman congratulated Moderna on its successful COVID-19 vaccine trial run results. "Congratulations to Moderna on today's promising vaccine test results and to Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tal Zaks, who received his MD and PhD from Ben Gurion University in the Negev. Another great example of Israelis and Americans working together to make the world a better place!" tweeted Friedman.