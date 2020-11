6:59 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Twitter deletes account of Saudi pro-Israel blogger It appears Twitter has deleted the account of pro-Israel blogger Mohammed Saud. Saud's father just recently passed away. Saud recently recorded a music video featuring the lyrics: 'We are believers, sons of believers' alongside religious Israeli singer Amiran Dvir. ► ◄ Last Briefs