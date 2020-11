6:46 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Open-air shopping centers to reopen The Coronavirus Cabinet has decided to reopen open-air shopping centers around the country starting tomorrow (Tues). Schoolchildren in grades 5-6 in "Green" and "Yellow" cities will also be returning to class. ► ◄ Last Briefs