News BriefsCheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20
Trump: 'These great discoveries took place on my watch'
After the pharmaceutical company Moderna announced a 94.5% success rate in its trial run of the newly-released coronavirus vaccine, Pres. Trump insisted his administration deserved credit for the recent developments.
"Another vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great “historians”, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!" tweeted the President.
