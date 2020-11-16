5:35 PM
  Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20

Trump: 'These great discoveries took place on my watch'

After the pharmaceutical company Moderna announced a 94.5% success rate in its trial run of the newly-released coronavirus vaccine, Pres. Trump insisted his administration deserved credit for the recent developments.

"Another vaccine just announced. This time by Moderna, 95% effective. For those great “historians”, please remember that these great discoveries, which will end the China Plague, all took place on my watch!" tweeted the President.

