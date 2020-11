4:11 PM Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Cheshvan 29, 5781 , 16/11/20 Ayelet Shaked: 'Yamina is a government alternative, Bennett should be next PM' Read more Shaked was asked what government positions she aims for after election: 'Justice, Finance, Education are very important right now.' ► ◄ Last Briefs